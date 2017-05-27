Harry Redknapp keen to sign Benoît Assou-Ekotto - who wishes to become porn star

Harry Redknapp has admitted that his attempts to bring Benoît Assou-Ekotto to Birmingham City have hit a slight problem.
Assou-Ekotto is out of contract in the summer after Ligue 1 side Metz decided not to offer him a deal, and has been linked with a move back to England to link up with Redknapp for a third time.
The pair worked together when Redknapp was manager of Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park Rangers.
And Redknapp has revealed that the 33-year-old defender, who represented Cameroon 24 times, might well end up in Birmingham next season, once he puts his career change on hold for another year.
Speaking on the Spurs Show podcast, Redknapp said:
Assou-Ekotto is renowned for being something of a maverick and has previously admitted that he played football for the money, and wasn't passionate about the sport.
Speaking on the Spurs Show podcast, Redknapp said:
He was mad, Benoît, but do you know what? I think I'm mad as well!
I got a phone call - it's the gospel truth. I agreed I might go to Birmingham and suddenly I get a phone call from this guy.
'Oh Mr Redknapp, I've got a fantastic player for you.' Oh yes? 'One of your old players.' Yes? 'Benoît.' No! But seriously you know what? I'm thinking: 'Yeah!' Somewhere inside I'm thinking I can get him going again.
The only trouble is that he's admitted he wants to be a pornstar. Maybe I can get another year out of him before he decides to do that.
What a good player. He could well end up in the Birmingham colours next year, Benoît.
