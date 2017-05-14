José Mourinho aims to finish season in style

Manchester United boss José Mourinho hopes his side can end the campaign with a flourish by beating Ajax Amsterdam in the Europa League final.
United will play the Dutch side in Stockholm on 24th May after edging to a 2-1 aggregate victory against Celta Vigo in the semi-finals of the competition.
Mourinho was relieved to reach the final after watching his team miss a host of presentable chances against the Spanish side in the second leg at Old Trafford, saying: "We never score goals related to the chances we have.
"Now, after 14 matches, we are in the final. If we win the Europa League I am more than happy. It would be amazing."
United, who have already won the EFL Cup this season, are 1/2 with bet365 to beat Ajax, while they can be backed at 20/1 to finish in the top four of the Premier League.
United will play the Dutch side in Stockholm on 24th May after edging to a 2-1 aggregate victory against Celta Vigo in the semi-finals of the competition.
Mourinho was relieved to reach the final after watching his team miss a host of presentable chances against the Spanish side in the second leg at Old Trafford, saying: "We never score goals related to the chances we have.
"Now, after 14 matches, we are in the final. If we win the Europa League I am more than happy. It would be amazing."
United, who have already won the EFL Cup this season, are 1/2 with bet365 to beat Ajax, while they can be backed at 20/1 to finish in the top four of the Premier League.
Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!