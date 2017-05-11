Leicester groundsman cuts club badge into centre circle for final home Premier League games

Over the course of the last two years, the Foxes' head groundsman Joe Ledwidge and his team have developed a reputation for going above and beyond in their pitch preparations.
And ahead of their final two home matches of this Premier League season, they have outdone themselves by putting the club's crest - complete with the face of a fox and 'Leicester City Football Club' - in the centre circle.
@johnledwidge @NewGround_Tech @ESSMA_Stadium Somebody went for a quick look ... #ToBeContinued #essma #pitch #experience pic.twitter.com/e5I5O21avd— Gert Jan Cuypers (@cuypersgj) May 10, 2017
The markings at the King Power Stadium have almost attracted as much attention as the Leicester team themselves over the past couple of seasons.
The Leicester City groundsman @johnledwidge is the Van Gough of football pitches. Incredible pic.twitter.com/klv6wU6mlX— Jack Wells (@Lil_Wells17) May 10, 2017
Great effort by the boys! Ready for @WatfordFC. May say a #original pattern. @PAPACALLSOP @s10_ent @aoakesy @Nathan_Webb98 @tylerbakerlcfc pic.twitter.com/UUFFp719M8— john ledwidge (@johnledwidge) May 6, 2017
Quick turnaround for @SunderlandAFC great team effort @s10_ent @PAPACALLSOP @Nathan_Webb98 @tylerbakerlcfc @aoakesy @greymisty02 pic.twitter.com/0wFoDYdwcM— john ledwidge (@johnledwidge) April 4, 2017
Ready to rock and roll for the visit of @ChelseaFC #prettypatterns #groundsman #team @s10_ent @tylerbakerlcfc @Nathan_Webb98 @aoakesy pic.twitter.com/Jn1KOrrR1V— john ledwidge (@johnledwidge) January 14, 2017
All ready and set for the visit of @ManCity and full credit to @s10_ent and @lukeRussell1992 for the pattern. As ever a team effort #team pic.twitter.com/KjUpd9FTuF— john ledwidge (@johnledwidge) December 10, 2016
Lest we forget.. ready for our rememberence day game vs @WBA pic.twitter.com/Zbz8dNFzVQ— john ledwidge (@johnledwidge) November 6, 2016
We are ready... lukey laying down the bullets... pic.twitter.com/Pam6NLuaFj— john ledwidge (@johnledwidge) August 20, 2016
Pitch full of stars ready for legends to play on @LCFC #champions #proud #teamwork. pic.twitter.com/RAbiQGVJeL— john ledwidge (@johnledwidge) May 7, 2016
And we are ready... team effort!! 3 points please #team #standards #nofilter pic.twitter.com/DMfp8jMPZJ— john ledwidge (@johnledwidge) April 24, 2016
Meanwhile at the KP... #nofilter pic.twitter.com/wxHPLDe5tB— john ledwidge (@johnledwidge) April 16, 2016
Pitch nice and ready for the visit of @LFC #biggame #sportsturf #grass #green pic.twitter.com/fDc8ZsXNUk— john ledwidge (@johnledwidge) February 2, 2016
Set and ready for the @btsportfootball cameras and the visit of @MCFC #grass #patterns #liveontv pic.twitter.com/ez08BQ6kVT— john ledwidge (@johnledwidge) December 29, 2015
