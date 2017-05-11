 Leicester groundsman cuts club badge into centre circle for final home Premier League games | inside World Soccer

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Leicester City will soon be dethroned as Premier League champions, but the club appear still determined to end the season in style.

Over the course of the last two years, the Foxes' head groundsman Joe Ledwidge and his team have developed a reputation for going above and beyond in their pitch preparations.

And ahead of their final two home matches of this Premier League season, they have outdone themselves by putting the club's crest - complete with the face of a fox and 'Leicester City Football Club' - in the centre circle.


The markings at the King Power Stadium have almost attracted as much attention as the Leicester team themselves over the past couple of seasons.











