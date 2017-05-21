Manuel Neuer goes 'full John Terry' celebrating Bayern Munich's Bundesliga triumph

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer went "full John Terry" as he lifted the Bundesliga Meisterschale in full kit despite not playing due to injury.
Terry famously changed from his suit and wore full Chelsea kit to lift the Champions League in 2012 and the Europa League in 2013 - despite not being part of the squad.
But Neuer surely outdid Terry's antics - because the four-time World's Best Goalkeeper was on crutches!
