Cheeky Or Unsportsmanlike? Marco Verratti scores belter whilst Bastia keeper checks on injured Matuidi

Paris Saint-Germain thumped bottom club Bastia 5-0 on Saturday, but it was their second goal that was the talk of the game.
Lucas Moura and Marco Verratti were on target within the space of three minutes after the half hour, although the latter's strike was mired in controversy.
Blaise Matuidi had gone down injured inside the box and Bastia goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca went to make sure he was alright, seemingly thinking PSG would kick the ball out in order for their teammate to receive treatment.
However, Verratti had other ideas and caught Leca unawares completely with a brilliant, if opportunistic, strike into his top left corner.
The goal incensed Leca so much that he was booked for prolonged protests.
Unai Emery's men would go on to win 5-0, but that left a sour taste in the mouth for many watching.
"It's difficult. We wanted to play with intensity," Emery said in his post-match conference.
"It is true that Blaise remains on the pitch but as it is his team-mate (Verratti), he continues to play.
"He does not look how he is (positioned in relation to) the goalkeeper who, it is true, goes to see Blaise but later returns to the goal.
"I think that the spirit of fair play is not lost."
