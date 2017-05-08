Medhi Benatia racially abused on live post-game interview

Juventus defender Medhi Benatia has been the victim of racist abuse, just a week after Pescara player Sulley Muntari was racially abused during a match with Cagliari.
The Morocco international was interviewed on Italian state TV company Rai after Saturday's 1-1 draw with neighbours Torino, which saw Afriyie Acquah controversially sent off for two yellow cards.
Benatia was asked to comment on that incident, but before he could give his version of events, a voice was heard in his earpiece that said: "What are you saying, s****y Moroccan?"
The insult was not broadcast but Benatia stopped mid-sentence and replied: "Who said that? What stupid person is speaking?"
Stunned by the event, Benatia stormed out of the interview before the Rai presenter cut short the part due to "technical difficulties."
Rai then released a statement insisting their investigation had ruled out the possibility of it being one of their employees who said that phrase.
Benatia also reacted on social media with a tweet that showed his pride of being Moroccan.
Rai is sincerely sorry for the deplorable incident of racism that involved the Juventus player Benatia during our Calcio Champagne program and that fortunately was not heard by the viewers, as it did not go on air.
Rai has put into motion all attempts to identify who was responsible for what happened and at the moment technical analysis excludes that the unacceptable phrases were uttered by a dependent of our company.
The investigation nevertheless continues but considering the gravity of what happened Rai meanwhile offers our complete and total solidarity to the player and his club.
Benatia : « Je suis extrêmement fier d'être marocain! »https://t.co/cj63xXmdsm pic.twitter.com/tFRKJeFqsq— Mountakhab.ma (@Mountakhabma) May 7, 2017
