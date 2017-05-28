Paul Pogba starts holy month of Ramadan in Mecca

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has travelled to Saudi Arabia to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan.
The Saudi Arabia visit comes three days after the 24-year-old helped United win the Europa League trophy with a 2-0 victory over Ajax Amsterdam in Stockholm.
The French international took to his Instagram and posted a short video of him preparing to head to the airport in Manchester.
The world's most-expensive player followed Islam after being introduced to the faith by his mother Yeo Moriba, whom he said was his inspiration.
In another pictures posted on Instagram, Pogba is seen dressed in all white and sported a new low-key hairstyle ahead of "umrah" - the non-mandatory lesser pilgrimage to Mecca.
Pogba is a practising Muslim but it is not known if he will spend the next month fasting as he has been named in the France squad for games against Paraguay, Sweden and England in June.
