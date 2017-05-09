Napoli team up with online dating app Tinder, offer fans to date star striker Arkadiusz Milik

Italian giants Napoli have become the first football club to partner up with popular online dating app Tinder.
And as part of the deal confirmed on Monday, Napoli have also set up star striker Arkadiusz Milik with his own Tinder profile.
Having just returned from a long-term injury, fans will be able to find the Poland international on the app and send him a message.
And supporters of the Serie A outfit will get the opportunity to go on a night out with Milik, who joined the club for €35 million from Ajax Amsterdam last summer.
The 23-year-old forward will personally respond to messages and then select four favourites to meet in person.
"I'm really proud to be part of this unique and innovative initiative with Tinder," said the former Bayer Leverkusen striker.
"Technology brings people together, just like sports, and I look forward to starting this new adventure."
David Wyler, Tinder's vice president of partnerships, added: "We are happy to support Arek Milik and SSC Napoli.
"Tinder is first and foremost a platform for meeting new people. We look forward to connecting fans with their favourite player."
