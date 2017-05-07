Argentine coach Nelson Vivas goes 'Hulk' mode after being sent off

Estudiantes coach Nelson Vivas turned full "Hulk" mode during their Primera División game against Boca Juniors on Saturday.
The former Arsenal defender was not happy when the referees did not call Boca goalkeeper Agustín Rossi for a foul on Estudiantes attacker Juan Cavallaro.
The conversation did not go well, Vivas went sent off and then he decided to channel his inner "Hulk" and rip his shirt off.
The match ended in a 0-0 draw, but Vivas made sure the fans got plenty of entertainment for the price of admission.
Never a man known for being particularly calm and collected, Vivas had a similar reaction during his stint with Quilmes in 2013 when he attacked his own fans before handing in his resignation days later.
