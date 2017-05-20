 Norwegian soccer club release line of condoms | inside World Soccer

Norwegian soccer club release line of condoms

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Norwegian outfit Sogndal have become the country's first football club to launch their own condom in a marketing attempt to grow their fan base.

The condoms, whose packaging adorned with the club's logo, will be given out for free to students at the local university.

"Students are a group that we want to reach out to," Hilde Østbø, the club's communications manager, told Sogn Avis.

"Up until now, they haven't been so active, therefore we want to get publicity and make (the students) notice Sogndal and the club. So we thought, why not do that with a condom?"

Although the stunt seems to have worked, internet users seem unimpressed with the initiative, citing the club's less-than-perfect record.

Of course, this is not the first football-condom association. Brazilian legend Ronaldinho once had his own line of condoms, enticingly named "Sex Free".

Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!

on Saturday, May 20, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License