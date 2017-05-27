Paulo Dybala trying to improve his weaker right foot with bizarre training method

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has revealed that he is using an unusual training technique to improve how he uses his weaker right foot.
Since joining from Palermo in 2015, the Argentina international is desperate to improve and compete with the very best players in the world.
Dybala is known for his cultured left foot, but the 23-year-old is looking to improve his overall game by finding ways to improve his right foot.
In an effort to develop his skills with his right foot, Dybala has even started attempting to write with his weaker foot.
Dybala explained to Italian publication Il Venerdì:
I'm left-handed, I even brush my teeth with my left hand.
I take a pen every day and I try to write, but with my right foot, I put it between my big toe and the little one.
I work like a crazy person to have more sensitivity and ability. Not just that, I also train with my eyes - to see further, in different directions, to anticipate my opponents and see trajectories.
