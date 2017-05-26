Pepe Reina's Napoli future in doubt after club president trolled his wife at end of season event

Pepe Reina's future with Napoli appears to be in doubt following an odd incident involving club president Aurelio De Laurentiis during the squad's end of season dinner.
The former Liverpool goalkeeper is in the second of his two spells at Naples, but has been criticised for his form this season, leading to speculation he could leave.
Reina is under contract until 2018 but could now seek an early exit after storming out of a team dinner along with his wife Yolanda Ruiz during the week.
All of the Napoli camp were having an end of season dinner at a restaurant called Villa D'Angelo when president De Laurentiis made a very poor joke about Reina and his wife.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, during his speech at the end of the meal, De Laurentiis told Reina that he "has to give up some outside distractions to become stronger."
Yolanda immediately got up and stormed off, and despite the president claiming he was only joking, Reina left too.
The pair then took to social media in what is believed to be a cryptic digs at De Laurentiis.
Soon after, Yolanda followed with a post of her own on Instagram, stating: "When the rulers lose their shame, those who obey lose respect."
May 23, 2017Translation: "The true elegance is to remain indifferent to people who are worth little."
