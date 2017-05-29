 Pic of the day: Blackpool fans desperate for new owner | inside World Soccer

Pic of the day: Blackpool fans desperate for new owner

Monday, May 29, 2017

Fan protests have been a persistent presence during home games over the past few years, with die-hard Blackpool fans desperate for new ownership following the club's slip back down the English football pyramid.

The Tangerines were a Premier League club just six seasons ago, but they suffered relegation twice in successive seasons.

