Women's soccer player collapses during NWSL match amid crazy heat

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Amid searing heat, Houston Dash player Rachel Daly collapsed on the field during the closing seconds of their NWSL match against the Seattle Reign on Saturday.

The temperature at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston was 92 degrees with a heat index of 102 when the game kicked off at 3 p.m.

The teams even took a hydration break in the 76th minute but, as the game went on, every time someone was down for an injury, both sides would go to the bench for a quick, unofficial water break.

Players from both teams appeared very exhausted at the end of the match, and Daly - who appeared to be struggling on the pitch and staggering at times in the second half of the match - eventually collapsed on the pitch just as the final whistle was blown.

The 25-year-old England international was lightly jogging after taking a shot on goal before going straight down to the ground and rolling over.

Her teammates immediately went over to her and called the paramedics. She was then stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital, where she was treated for heat illness.

A little after an hour after the game, the NWSL released a statement via twitter.

Daly, who has now been released from the hospital and is resting at home, then posted a message on Twitter thanking fans who wished her well and her teammates and staff for their support.


on Sunday, May 28, 2017
 
