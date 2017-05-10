Retiree ex-Atlético & Milan player José Mari now looks completely different

Former Atlético Madrid and AC Milan forward José Mari has surprised everyone by his spectacular physical transformation from scrawny footballer to muscly bodybuilder.
It has been almost four years since the Spaniard announced his retirement as a professional footballer after having played for teams like Sevilla, Atlético, Milan and Villarreal.
He has not been seen on a football pitch since then, and it seems his life has gone down a very different path.
Rather than taking to the golf course or pursue a career in coaching or punditry, Mari has found a new passion of bodybuilding.
The 38-year-old has been hitting the gym non-stop since hanging up his boots and has become a hit on Instagram after posting pictures of his new life as a bodybuilder.
The former Spain international regularly treats his Instagram followers to snapshots of his incredible physique.
