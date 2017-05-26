Salvatore Bocchetti fulfils promise to walk from Moscow to Naples in honour of Spartak's title win

A man of his word, Italian defender Salvatore Bocchetti kept his promise to walk to his native Naples if Spartak Moscow won the Russian Premier League.
The 30-year-old promised in January, after Spartak had played just 17 matches, that he would walk to his home city of Naples should his team win the title.
Spartak eventually won the championship for the first time in 16 years, prompting Bocchetti to make good on his promise.
Bocchetti's wife Ekaterina, with whom the footballer has one child, then posted a pensive picture of herself on Instagram with the words: "Finally, our daddy has set off for Italy on foot. We miss him."
"Don't worry, Salva thought everything through a while ago and will begin a report. He is a man of action, and not of words," she said.
Nevertheless, Bocchetti posted a video of himself on Instagram walking down a path through woodland.
A hooded and back-packed Bocchetti says to the camera, in Russian, "Hi everyone, don't worry, I'm almost home."
The 30-year-old promised in January, after Spartak had played just 17 matches, that he would walk to his home city of Naples should his team win the title.
Spartak eventually won the championship for the first time in 16 years, prompting Bocchetti to make good on his promise.
Bocchetti's wife Ekaterina, with whom the footballer has one child, then posted a pensive picture of herself on Instagram with the words: "Finally, our daddy has set off for Italy on foot. We miss him."
She also sent a message to his fans in the comments of the Instagram post, asking them not to worry for her husband.
"Don't worry, Salva thought everything through a while ago and will begin a report. He is a man of action, and not of words," she said.
Nevertheless, Bocchetti posted a video of himself on Instagram walking down a path through woodland.
A hooded and back-packed Bocchetti says to the camera, in Russian, "Hi everyone, don't worry, I'm almost home."
Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!