Playboy beauty tries to lure Diego Simeone into joining Inter Milan

British Playboy model April Summers has posted a bikini-clad video of her asking Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone to become the next Inter Milan boss.
Inter have endured a difficult season and currently sit behind rivals AC Milan and the likes of Atalanta in seventh in the Serie A table.
The Italian giants are currently coached by Stefano Pioli but he is not expected to be retained past the season.
Simeone played for two seasons for Inter and has impressed the club's wealthy Chinese owners with his success at the Spanish capital.
Meanwhile, the Argentine's future is up in the air after having his contract shortened in Spain until 2018.
And die-hard Inter fan April has taken to the beach in a pink bikini to really get her message across.
The 27-year-old regularly posting updates and words of encouragement for the Serie A giants with saucy pictures and videos.
Here are a selection of her sexy posts.
April, real name Nadia Foster, has become hugely popular in Italy after revealing herself to be a massive Inter fan.
