 Spanish lower league club launch 'Incredible Hulk' themed kit | inside World Soccer

Spanish lower league club launch 'Incredible Hulk' themed kit

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Having previously seen other clubs release strips inspired by ham, octopus, tuxedos and broccoli, Segunda División B club Atlético Astorga have now released a new "Incredible Hulk" home kit for next season.

Astorga usually play in a predominantly green kit, so the progression to wearing a full Hulk suit is almost perfectly logical.

The third-tier Spanish outfit even added a faux pair of tattered denim shorts to match the shirt.

