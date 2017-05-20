Spanish lower league club launch 'Incredible Hulk' themed kit

Having previously seen other clubs release strips inspired by ham, octopus, tuxedos and broccoli, Segunda División B club Atlético Astorga have now released a new "Incredible Hulk" home kit for next season.
Astorga usually play in a predominantly green kit, so the progression to wearing a full Hulk suit is almost perfectly logical.
The third-tier Spanish outfit even added a faux pair of tattered denim shorts to match the shirt.
#ElIncreibleAstorga pic.twitter.com/NKzULWwQJ4— AtleticoAstorgaFC (@AtleticoAstorga) May 19, 2017
