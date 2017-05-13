Swiss lower-league player scores stunning bicycle kick goal... into own net

There have been a lot of wonderful own goals in the football history, but never have we seen one scored directly from a bicycle kick before.
Pully Football defender Adrien Gulfo hit the worldy own goal during the Coupe de Vaudoise against FC Renens in Switzerland last week.
With Pully already trailing 2-1 at the time, Gulfo decided the time was nigh to attempt a needlessly acrobatic clearance inside his own penalty area.
But he misdirected his clearance and inadvertedly beat his own goalkeeper, slotting the ball into the far corner of the net.
Thankfully for Gulfo, the own goal didn't matter all that much because Pully prevailed on penalties after the scores were locked up at 3-3 at full time.
