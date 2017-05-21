Triple H gives John Terry custom WWE championship belt, displeases West Ham fans

Chelsea captain John Terry has been presented with a customised WWE championship belt to celebrate the Blues' Premier League title triumph.
Terry will lift the Premier League trophy this weekend before leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, and despite barely playing, WWE vice president Triple H has congratulated the Blues icon.
Hunter Hearst Helmsley, who himself has won 14 WWE world championships, sent a specially customised WWE title belt to Terry.
The belt has a Chelsea logo on its side panels, which are traditionally adjusted to include the name of the current title holder in WWE.
But Hunter's personal loyalties lie on the other side of London, and West Ham United fans were not happy about a supporter of their club offering support to Chelsea.
Congratulations to John Terry and @ChelseaFC on winning the @PremierLeague! pic.twitter.com/22G7R32emY— Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2017
@TripleH @ChelseaFC @premierleague You're a West Ham fan mate you're supposed to hate them— ANDER HERRERA FAN (@Oli_Row) May 20, 2017
@TripleH @WWEUK @ChelseaFC @premierleague Thought you were a West Ham fan 😔— Dave Jones (Mono4) (@davejonesmono4) May 20, 2017
@TripleH @ChelseaFC @premierleague Why would u do that for a London Rival team when u support West Ham.— @AProudGooner (@Y2JohnCenaRKO) May 20, 2017
@TripleH @ChelseaFC @premierleague Why don't you make a West Ham one for Mark Noble— Josh⚒ (@JoshVernege) May 20, 2017
@TripleH @ChelseaFC @premierleague Hold on aren't you a West Ham fan— Isaiah Bright (@IsaiahBright4) May 20, 2017
