Zlatan Ibrahimović's knee 'so strong' that doctors want to use him for research

Mino Raiola, agent of Zlatan Ibrahimović, claims that doctors operating on his client's knee were so taken aback by his sheer level of fitness that they wish to use him for further research.
Ibrahimović required surgery after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in Manchester United's 2-1 Europa League victory over Anderlecht last month.
The 35-year-old underwent successful surgery on the affected knee at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine earlier this week, and Raiola said that the condition of Ibrahimović's knee was better than expected.
He told the Swedish newspaper Expressen: "His knee is so strong that the doctors said they had never seen anything like it.
"He has a knee that it is almost impossible for a football player with a 20-year career to have. It was quite clean, there was no harm in it."
His injury has ruled him out of the rest of the Premier League season and - out of contract at the end of the season - his future at United remains unclear.
"Zlatan is so strong that the doctor wants him back after his career to research on him," Raiola added.
"They work on the world's best research institutions for the knees and ligaments. They research a lot on the subject and that is why they are better than everyone else, and doctors want back Zlatan to do research on him.
"So after Zlatan's career, we will go back and open him up again to do research on his ligaments."
