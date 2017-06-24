Alexandre Pato hilariously thinks his knee looks like Jürgen Klopp's face

Former AC Milan and Chelsea forward Alexandre Pato, who is currently playing for Tianjin Quanijan in the Chinese Super League, noticed something unusual during a training session this week, or so he thought.
Images have gone viral on social media before of punters finding the image of Jesus Christ in their food, such as slices of toast and a banana.
And Pato has now claimed that face of Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has appeared on his KNEE.
Posting on his Instagram Story, the 27-year old highlighted his knee, claiming it looked suspiciously like the much loved Liverpool manager.
|Photo: Instagram/pato
