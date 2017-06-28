Anderson reveals what went through his mind during Champions League final penalty in 2008

Manchester United midfielder Anderson has opened up about his nerves ahead of taking his critical Champions League final penalty against Chelsea in 2008.Former
The Brazilian found himself on the bench in Moscow and was only substituted onto the field in the final minute of extra time with the specific purpose of taking a penalty.
The then 20-year-old took United's penultimate penalty where his powerful strike could not be saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Čech.
Salamon Kalou and Ryan Giggs both found the net afterwards before Edwin van der Sar saved from Nicolas Anelka to clinch United's third European Cup.
Speaking to Radio Grenal, Anderson, who made 181 appearances for the Red Devils between 2007 and 2015, has recalled what was going through his head as he made the long, dreaded walk towards the penalty spot in the pouring rain.
I came on to take the penalty. I hadn't touched the ball.
I was sitting on the bench, Giggs looked and said: "Get Anderson to take one". I said "Oh my". I took the ball, it was the longest walk of my life.
I came with the ball, there is no way I wouldn't be shaking. I was already shaking. I was terrified. The story of a club and our fans were on that side.
I went to the ball, I got the ball, I looked at that goalkeeper, who is a giant. Cech opened his arms, I said "oh, I'm f*****", I'll kick it hard, close my eyes and pray for the ball to go in."
Then I took three, four steps, I closed my eyes and the ball passed just by his hand.
