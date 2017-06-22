 Arsenal fans sent into panic by Danny Welbeck and Alexis Sánchez shirt number mix-up | inside World Soccer

Arsenal fans sent into panic by Danny Welbeck and Alexis Sánchez shirt number mix-up

Thursday, June 22, 2017

Arsenal fans have been in a state of panic over Alexis Sánchez's future after the club assigned his shirt number to Danny Welbeck on their club store website.

Arsenal club shop allow fans to buy Danny Welbeck shirt with the number seven on the back
Photo: Arsenal FC

One of the main talking points at the Emirates this summer is whether Alexis, who has just one year left on his current contract with talks ongoing over an extension, is staying or going.

The Chilean star is reportedly unhappy at Arsenal and with Bayern Munich and Manchester City circling, there are fears among Gunners fans that he could be off.

And Arsenal fans feared the worst when an option on the club website allowed fans to purchase a new Welbeck home shirt with the number seven on the back of it.

Number seven is, of course, the number Alexis currently wears at Arsenal.

Cue mass panic from Arsenal fans.







In fairness to Arsenal, they have hastily corrected this error, but fans will be hoping it was not a sign of things to come.



Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!

on Thursday, June 22, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License