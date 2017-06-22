Arsenal fans sent into panic by Danny Welbeck and Alexis Sánchez shirt number mix-up

|Photo: Arsenal FC
One of the main talking points at the Emirates this summer is whether Alexis, who has just one year left on his current contract with talks ongoing over an extension, is staying or going.
The Chilean star is reportedly unhappy at Arsenal and with Bayern Munich and Manchester City circling, there are fears among Gunners fans that he could be off.
And Arsenal fans feared the worst when an option on the club website allowed fans to purchase a new Welbeck home shirt with the number seven on the back of it.
Number seven is, of course, the number Alexis currently wears at Arsenal.
Cue mass panic from Arsenal fans.
'Welbeck 7' an option on the official Arsenal online shop 👀 pic.twitter.com/3v1J4A6gn2— Freddie (@Beardamendi) June 21, 2017
Welbeck 7 panicking omfganalakxnnx— 2.5 Mil (@EngIishMaldini) June 21, 2017
Well this is a really really really bad sign. 😔😡— Moh Haider (@ArsenalMoh8) June 21, 2017
Hope it's a random error, but I'm going to be LIVID if we lose Alexis.#Nervous#Welbeck7 pic.twitter.com/AOaiP1VjAG
OH MY GOD WENT TO ORDER THE NEW SHIRT AND WELBECK 7 IS AN OPTION ALEXIS IS DEFINETLY LEAVING pic.twitter.com/EZJDMGe1AE— fin. (@pIaymaking) June 21, 2017
WHATS GOING TO HAPPEND WITH ALEXIS? !!!!!— Sergio Adriasola (@adriasolagibson) June 21, 2017
Welbeck No.7? Goodbye Alexis 😢 #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/kQ8ChtoFdM— Keith Monaghan (@KeithMonaghan2) June 21, 2017
In fairness to Arsenal, they have hastily corrected this error, but fans will be hoping it was not a sign of things to come.
Mistake? Or do Arsenal know something we don't. #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/mSgUA5C8Ch— Benny Rogers (@bennyrogers188) June 21, 2017
They've now quickly put Welbeck back to 23.— Moh Haider (@ArsenalMoh8) June 21, 2017
What a load of incompetent crap.
Sums up our club if this is how we find out Alexis is going. 😡 pic.twitter.com/fRrw4Ew3nM
Looks like they fixed it @Arsenal #alexis #welbeck pic.twitter.com/30FMqJ6SGe— calzone (@ccfc_cameron) June 21, 2017
@Arsenal have changed ALEXIS back to number 7, it was a mistake trust me pic.twitter.com/TcYCMuhJgK— Kyle Antony (@kyleantony14) June 21, 2017
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!