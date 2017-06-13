Asamoah Gyan wears customised armband with own face on it

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan had his own armband customised with his image emblazoned which has sparked fury in certain quarters.
The 31-year-old netted his 50th international goal for the Black Stars at the weekend when he scored during his side's 5-0 win over Ethiopia at the Afcon 2019 qualifiers.
But his feat was overshadowed by his massive ego as he wore a captain's armband bearing his own face on it during the victory.
After some fallout from media in his homeland, Gyan justified the armband by insisting that the customisation of armbands is not new in football.
The former Sunderland forward told Accra-based Joy FM:
Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has also expressed his surprise over the reaction on customised armband.
He told reporters at the post-game press conference:
However, Ghana could find themselves in trouble for contravening FIFA regulations about what should be displayed on armbands
To make matters worse, Gyan was subbed off during the game, which left vice-captain André Ayew having to request for the original band from the bench.
Customized armband overshadows an empathic 5-0 win. Whether good or bad, right or wrong Ghana love controversies. pic.twitter.com/snzNpFek4S— Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) June 12, 2017
That is what i heard which is quite strange that people are making comments about this armband thing after a huge win.
Honestly I don't know what people want again, (Javier) Zanetti of Inter Milan had his picture on his armband.
(Mauro) Icardi of Inter Milan and Sergio Ramos as well so why is it that anything Asamoah Gyan does becomes an issue.
At the end of the day we have won and we should be happy with that.
There is nothing going on in the team. There is so much peace and unity. There is no captaincy issues as speculated.
What happened was that the armband was a customised one specifically for Gyan to mark his 100th cap for the National team.
Because of that Ayew couldn't wear the banned with Gyan's picture on it, so the idea was if Gyan is substituted, Ayew will be handed the original armband.
Asamoah Gyan is the captain of the team and if he wants to wear a customised armband, I don't see anything wrong with it. For me captaincy should not be an issue.
However, Ghana could find themselves in trouble for contravening FIFA regulations about what should be displayed on armbands
Captain's armbands shall remain free of, and shall not produce, in FIFA's discretion, the visual effect of a manufacturer's identification, a sponsor, any decorative element or further elements, expect for word "captain" or an abbreviation or translation thereof.
