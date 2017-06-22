 Has Zlatan's clothing line hinted at striker's move to MLS? | inside World Soccer

Thursday, June 22, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimović's clothing company A-Z Sportswear appears to has hinted that the Swedish striker could be heading to the MLS when he is back fit.

Ibrahimović is a free agent after being released by Manchester United, but he is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament injury suffered in April.

There has been much talk about his next club as he enters the twilight years of an exceptionally successful career, but there's reason to believe the 35-year-old could be MLS-bound.

The message could, of course, just be that his brand is now being sold in the USA, but that has not stopped fans from speculating on whether Ibrahimović will continue his playing career in California.







