Has Zlatan's clothing line hinted at striker's move to MLS?

Zlatan Ibrahimović's clothing company A-Z Sportswear appears to has hinted that the Swedish striker could be heading to the MLS when he is back fit.
Ibrahimović is a free agent after being released by Manchester United, but he is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament injury suffered in April.
There has been much talk about his next club as he enters the twilight years of an exceptionally successful career, but there's reason to believe the 35-year-old could be MLS-bound.
The message could, of course, just be that his brand is now being sold in the USA, but that has not stopped fans from speculating on whether Ibrahimović will continue his playing career in California.
The journey continues. #azbyzlatan pic.twitter.com/PbbJTNil6p— AZsportswear (@AZsportswear) June 21, 2017
What does this mean??? OMG!!!— Elisa (@Elisa09Red) June 21, 2017
Please God. Come to @LAFC— Nestor Amaya (@namayajr15) June 21, 2017
He's gonna say "screw all of you. I'm going to OCSC."— Newt Ripley ⚽️ (@newt_ripley) June 22, 2017
I am fan girling right now. If he signs, I'm buying a jersey instantly— Jobus_Berry (@JBerry72) June 21, 2017
Welcome to Zlatan, LA.— Mika Vermeeren🛋 (@mika_vermeeren) June 21, 2017
Does this mean you will also sell clothes in the U.S?— Roy Delatorre (@roy_soccer8) June 21, 2017
💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💘💘💘💘💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💕💕💕💗💗💗💗💗💗💗😭😭💘💘💘💘💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗— Amal (@1quite_) June 21, 2017
