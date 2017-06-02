Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy dismisses death rumours

South Africa's leading goalscorer Benni McCarthy has been forced to deny reports of his alleged death.
A site called elpais-tv.com reported McCarthy had committed suicide and found dead in his car in London.
The publication on the website said:
However, this claim was found fortunately to be incorrect after the Cape Town-born star confirmed on Facebook he was in fact still alive.
Retired since 2013, he played for Ajax Amsterdam, Celta Vigo, FC Porto, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United, among other teams.
The 39-year-old made 80 appearances for Bafana Bafana in his international career and scored 32 goals over a 15-year period.
Guys please dont believe this news thats going around about me being found dead in London! its totally #FakeNews!!!Posted by Benni McCarthy_Official on Thursday, June 1, 2017
