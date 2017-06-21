 Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen covers Real Madrid badge in fan photo | inside World Soccer

Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen covers Real Madrid badge in fan photo

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen prevented a potential PR gaffe as he posed for a picture with one Real Madrid fan at a promotional event.

Making sure the Blancos crest out of the shot, the Dutch international playfully covered it up with a card he had signed.


