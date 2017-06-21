Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen covers Real Madrid badge in fan photo

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen prevented a potential PR gaffe as he posed for a picture with one Real Madrid fan at a promotional event.
Making sure the Blancos crest out of the shot, the Dutch international playfully covered it up with a card he had signed.
Cillessen tampando o escudo do Real Madrid com o livro EU AMO ESSE HOMEMKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/8daaIXfHFt— kiwbherly (@gotz_eus) June 20, 2017
