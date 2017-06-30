Bayern Munich appear to rule out Alexis Sánchez move

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeneß have seemingly ruled out a move for Alexis Sánchez by saying the club would be wrong to spend €100 million on experienced players.
Sánchez, 28, has just over a year remaining on his contract at Arsenal and has yet to commit to a new deal, prompting much speculation about his future.
Bayern have been heavily linked with a move for the Chilean, with Arturo Vidal even admitting he had been trying to persuade Sánchez to move the Munich while the pair were on international duty together.
However, speaking to Kicker magazine, Hoeneß suggested that Bayern are unwilling to splash out what would be a club-record fee on a player they deem to be too old.
That leaves Manchester City unrivalled in the race to sign Sánchez, who was Arsenal's top scorer last term with 24 league goals.
Selling to a Premier League rival is Arsenal's nightmare scenario, but it is thought that the player's desire for a reunion with Pep Guardiola, whom he played under at Barcelona, is a key factor.
We are all talking about building a new team and planning Bayern Munich's future.
Then we do that, signing young players between 20 and 22 - and there are critics again.
But you cannot build a new team with €100 million transfers for 29 and 30-year-olds. That is not a policy.
Either we go down this road with all these young players, all getting a chance to play, or we do not go down this road.
