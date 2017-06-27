 Bayern Munich fan tweeting Douglas Costa until he leaves | inside World Soccer

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

A Bayern Munich supporter is so desperate to see Douglas Costa leave that he actually tweets him every day until his wish comes true.

The 26-year-old has been with the Bavarian club since 2015, but has struggled to hold down a first-team spot, playing second fiddle to veteran players Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry.

Costa confirmed following the end of last Bundesliga season that he was considering his options, with Juventus and Inter Milan linked with summer moves for the Brazilian.

And it appears that one fan in particular will welcome his departure.

Twitter user @SupremeThiago has tweeted Costa every day since June 21 urging him to leave Allianz Arena.

Photo: @SupremeThiago

Costa decided to respond on the fifth day, though.

