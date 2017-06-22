Bayern Munich replace fan's 21-year-old mug - which has been 'retired'

An English football fan has been sent a new mug by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich after he tweeted about "retiring" his old one.
Jim Entwistle, 33, was finally forced to retire his beloved mug recently after over two decades of loyal service.
Jim Entwistle, 33, was finally forced to retire his beloved mug recently after over two decades of loyal service.
Incredibly, the German club noticed the message and duly contacted him directly to offer a replacement.
After 20+ years of service, 1000s of brews, I'm retiring the @FCBayernEN mug. Like it's owner, it's become faded and cracked. pic.twitter.com/G9yDMKPDAV— Jim Entwistle (@jim_entwistle) June 8, 2017
Sure enough, the free, replacement Bayern mug arrived in the post a few days later.
Sorry to hear that, Jim. It's impossible to replace such a precious item, but if you DM us your address we'll send you a new mug. #MiaSanTea pic.twitter.com/f8FpqrTcN3— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 8, 2017
Speaking to BBC News, Jim revealed that his uncle - who lives in Germany - sent him the gift after Bayern beat his favourite team, Nottingham Forest, in the UEFA Cup.
We hope your baby son looks after this one as well as you did yours, @jim_entwistle! ☕️ #MiaSanTea— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 21, 2017
📰 https://t.co/mi04c5ldVG pic.twitter.com/VTW4v34ahB
I think he (the uncle) thought he was being funny, but over the years the mug and I became quite attached.
It followed me around the country, through uni and work. Others have come and gone but it's always been there.
I must have had thousands of brews out of it, but it's starting to show its age so I thought I'd retire it.
I just threw out a tweet before work one morning (on 8 June). By lunchtime, my phone was going berserk.
I'd been followed by Bayern and all their fans were tweeting me. One wanted my old mug. What a world we live in.
So they offered to send me a new one, which was a lovely gesture. I'm giving it to my baby son - I'm hoping he won't be a Forest fan.
I work in social media (for the Great North Air Ambulance) so it's easy to be cynical about these things. But sometimes it's just nice to be nice, isn't it?
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!