Birmingham fan wins Internet with DIY new away kit

Monday, June 12, 2017

One Birmingham City supporter has ensured his son will be the first person to wear his beloved club's new away kit - by making his own.

Using nothing but a plain white T-shirt, a pencil and a blue marker pen, Blues supporter Ken Johnson has created his very own hand-drawn version of the kit.

Ken then posted a photo of his son, Sam, modelling the carefully crafted kit on the Keep Right On supporters' Facebook page.

Brilliant! By Ken Jonson #KRO 😂

Posted by KRO - Birmingham City on Saturday, June 10, 2017

It has clearly a homemade design, but Ken's creation actually managed to bamboozle a decent number of fellow fans.

The genuine new strip, manufactured by adidas and featuring sponsor 888 Sport, is currently available on pre-order ahead of it officially going on sale on June 15.

on Monday, June 12, 2017
 
