Birmingham fan wins Internet with DIY new away kit

One Birmingham City supporter has ensured his son will be the first person to wear his beloved club's new away kit - by making his own.
Using nothing but a plain white T-shirt, a pencil and a blue marker pen, Blues supporter Ken Johnson has created his very own hand-drawn version of the kit.
Ken then posted a photo of his son, Sam, modelling the carefully crafted kit on the Keep Right On supporters' Facebook page.
It has clearly a homemade design, but Ken's creation actually managed to bamboozle a decent number of fellow fans.
Brilliant! By Ken Jonson #KRO 😂Posted by KRO - Birmingham City on Saturday, June 10, 2017
#HereToCreate— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) June 5, 2017
📸 Who's getting our new @adidasUK 2017/18 away kit?
Pre-order here 👉 https://t.co/QbeYguGz3V #BCFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vvXChPAcoJ
