Brazilian goalkeeper takes cab home at half-time after making howler

A goalkeeper left in a taxi at half-time after making a first-half error during his debut for Brazilian side Figueirense.
Fabio was given his first opportunity between the sticks in a Campeonato Brasileiro Série B match against Boa Esporte on Tuesday night.
The 38-year-old goalkeeper was mostly at fault for Boa's opening goal converted by Douglas Assis, before Fellipe Mateus doubled the lead with a penalty on the stroke of half-time.
Fabio was seemingly so enraged by his individual performance and the team's collective display that he rang a taxi at half-time and gave no explanation as to why he left.
Figueirense director Carlos Arini confirmed after the match that Fabio had left the Estádio Orlando Scarpelli, and has now been sacked.
He told Globo Esporte:
The hiring of Fabio was endorsed by me. I worked with him in 2008, and he always had strong character.
Sometimes faults happen. Maybe he was having psychological problems, we don't know. He did not comment, he just left.
I just talked to the player and told him he's no longer part of the squad.
