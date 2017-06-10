Cesc Fàbregas finds correlation between his kids & title won

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fàbregas thinks he may have found the pattern when it comes to titles and births in his family.
The 30-year-old Spaniard noted that the births of his three kids have so far all coincided with major title wins at both Barcelona and Chelsea.
And Fàbregas has appeared to send a message to his partner Daniella Semaan that they should have another baby as good luck in 2018.
Daniella, though, believes there may be another way to success.
2013 - Lia was born = won La Liga— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) June 9, 2017
2015 - Capri was born = won the PL
2017 - Leonardo is born = win the PL
2018 - Baby, are you ready?🏆🤞🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/TlOtVsHrAw
No more babies por fa 😉but surely more trophies 🙏💪💙💙 https://t.co/nAHSni9CDk— Daniella Semaan (@firstLadyD4) June 9, 2017
