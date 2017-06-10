 Cesc Fàbregas finds correlation between his kids & title won | inside World Soccer

Cesc Fàbregas finds correlation between his kids & title won

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fàbregas thinks he may have found the pattern when it comes to titles and births in his family.

The 30-year-old Spaniard noted that the births of his three kids have so far all coincided with major title wins at both Barcelona and Chelsea.

And Fàbregas has appeared to send a message to his partner Daniella Semaan that they should have another baby as good luck in 2018.

Daniella, though, believes there may be another way to success.

