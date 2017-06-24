 Champions League's Twitter account evokes Messi vs Ronaldo debate | inside World Soccer

Champions League's Twitter account evokes Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Saturday, June 24, 2017

The seemingly everlasting debate over who is better out of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged again.

The Barcelona ace and the Real Madrid superstar have been locked in a fierce battle for supremacy for the past decade.

Both players have won a significant amount of trophies with their respective clubs as well as plenty of individual honours.

It is largely an impossible task to end this debate. Whoever you prefer, fanatics for the other will try their loudest to shout you down.

On Saturday, the official Champions League account wished Messi a happy 30th birthday, with the caption "The Greatest?"

And the birthday tweet has caused rival fans get heated once more over who is better.
















on Saturday, June 24, 2017
 
