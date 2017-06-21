Chelsea fan would prefer left by girlfriend rather than Antonio Conte leaving

One diehard Chelsea supporter would do anything to keep Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge - including ditching his girlfriend.
Despite winning the Premier League in his first season in charge, Conte's future has been the subject of continued speculation in recent months.
There had been suggestions that the 47-year-old Italian was unhappy with the Chelsea hierarchy over a lack of investment in the transfer market, and could consider his future.
The whole situation must be fairly stressful for one fan - who is enamoured with Conte that he would rather sees the tactician stay in London than have a girlfriend.
And Twitter had a lot to say about it.
My bf of 3 years just told me he'd rather I left than Antonio Conte leave Chelsea, fab— Libby Bushby (@libbybushby) June 15, 2017
"Chelsea fan" - says it all, be glad he didnt meet John Terry— Xhakaliscious (@irenahabsi) June 16, 2017
What a man. He has his priorities right— Sharpey unactive (@MrSharpey_) June 16, 2017
What's your bf's twitter, we need to follow him.— NΛTE. (@NathanALuke) June 16, 2017
maybe he could find a better girlfriend, but finding a better coach than Conte is not that easy—���🅿️ (@popocrotte) June 16, 2017
What a hero— £32Million FC (@RightCentreBack) June 16, 2017
Your boyfriend is a legend... Shake his hand for me— Bruno 🏆 (@BrunoKhanyile) June 16, 2017
June 17, 2017
Don't slam the door on your way out— Darren (@DarrenMorgan) June 17, 2017
he'd probably suggest you give up your GF to "Captain Leader Legend" too. Time for you to get new mates.— bishopvillered (@bishopvillered) June 16, 2017
