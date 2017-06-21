 Chelsea fan would prefer left by girlfriend rather than Antonio Conte leaving | inside World Soccer

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

One diehard Chelsea supporter would do anything to keep Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge - including ditching his girlfriend.

Despite winning the Premier League in his first season in charge, Conte's future has been the subject of continued speculation in recent months.

There had been suggestions that the 47-year-old Italian was unhappy with the Chelsea hierarchy over a lack of investment in the transfer market, and could consider his future.

The whole situation must be fairly stressful for one fan - who is enamoured with Conte that he would rather sees the tactician stay in London than have a girlfriend.

