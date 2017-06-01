Cristiano Ronaldo misses Manchester United amid Real Madrid boos

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken of his unhappiness with the harsh treatment he sometimes gets from Real Madrid fans, mentioning that nothing like that ever happened to him while playing for Manchester United.
The Portuguese superstar swapped Old Trafford for the Bernabéu in 2009 after a successful six-year stint at the Theatre of Dreams.
Ronaldo has gone on to become Madrid's record goalscorer, scoring 401 goals, and has won the Ballon d'Or three times.
One of the few downsides to life at the Bernabéu, though, has been the occasional whistles Ronaldo has endured from his own supporters.
Speaking to Spanish TV station La Sexta, 32-year-old has once again claimed that this is a rather unpleasant situation for him.
Speaking to Spanish TV station La Sexta, 32-year-old has once again claimed that this is a rather unpleasant situation for him.
I don't like it and it's not normal that they whistle you in your own stadium. I just don't like it.
It shouldn't be the case that a player who always wants to give his best and give 100 percent for this team, when he makes his first mistake people whistle.
It's not correct. And when you are on a difficult run that is when you need extra support from outside not less. Sometimes we don't have it.
I spent a lot of years at Manchester United and it never happened to me. Not even once. Maybe England is a case apart - the mentality is different.
I'm very happy being in Spain but obviously I also miss England because you can't just turn off the memories.
