Cristiano Ronaldo shares tender moment with 'boss' Sir Alex Ferguson after Champions League final

After firing Real Madrid to an emphatic 4-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League final, Cristiano Ronaldo met up with his former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and there were some touching scenes.
Ronaldo spent six seasons under Ferguson at Old Trafford and built up a special connection with the former Red Devils boss.
The pair lifted the Champions League trophy together with United in 2008, and Ferguson was on hand to congratulate Ronaldo on his fourth triumph.
Ferguson waited for the Portuguese star just inside the players' tunnel where the pair shared a brief exchange.
The Old Trafford legend then presented Ronaldo with the Champions League final man of the match award.
