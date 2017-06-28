Croatian soccer player remarkably played for several years with ONE lung

Croatian striker Ante Vukušić has revealed that he has been playing for a number of years with a broken lung.
The 26-year-old played for a number of clubs such as Italian club Pescara and German outift Greuther Fürth, but not until he signed for Russian Premier League team Tosno that he realised one of his lungs was broken.
Vukušić told Croatian newspaper Sportske novosti:
Vukušić subsequently underwent surgery on his right lung after a medical examination.
In Italy I experienced big problems, but the doctors claimed they were caused by back issues.
I would struggle for 20 days and then it would pass, but in a while the pain would return again.
But as I went to Russia, doctors realised everything was fine with my back, but I had a lung problem.
The doctor told me it is a miracle how I was able to play for several years with only one part of my lung functioning!
Now I have to take a 2-3 months break, not doing anything and then I'll hopefully be able to play football again.
But at least now I can breath fully.
