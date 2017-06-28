Ronald de Boer trolls Crystal Palace after photo mix-up

Frank de Boer's twin brother, Ronald, has taken the opportunity to have a laugh at Crystal Palace's expense after a case of mistaken identity.
Palace announced on Monday that they have named the former Ajax Amsterdam and Inter Milan boss as their new boss on a three-year contract.
To herald the arrival of their new manager, Palace put together a short video chronicling Frank's extraordinary playing career.
The only thing wrong with the video was that a couple of the pictures used were in fact of the Dutchman's twin brother, Ronald.
Thankfully, Ronald has become accustomed to the perpetual confusion.
To their credit, Palace were quick to produce a second, more accurate video and have asked Ronald to double-check the pictures.
Its very difficult to find action photos of Frank , that's why they use me instead 😂😂🙈 @CPFC #urnotthefirstandnotthelast @FdeBoerofficial pic.twitter.com/e3JqGrx9A6— Ronald de Boer (@FrankRonald1970) June 27, 2017
And Ronald was also made an effort to help people avoid such mistakes in the future.
😅 @FrankRonald1970 - can you double check this one?#deBoerIsOurs pic.twitter.com/R6EDweG539— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 27, 2017
I give u the green-light..Nice that you showed some photos of me too😉 for the people that don't see the difference..I am the handsome one 😂— Ronald de Boer (@FrankRonald1970) June 28, 2017
