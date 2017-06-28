 Ronald de Boer trolls Crystal Palace after photo mix-up | inside World Soccer

Ronald de Boer trolls Crystal Palace after photo mix-up

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Frank de Boer's twin brother, Ronald, has taken the opportunity to have a laugh at Crystal Palace's expense after a case of mistaken identity.

Palace announced on Monday that they have named the former Ajax Amsterdam and Inter Milan boss as their new boss on a three-year contract.

To herald the arrival of their new manager, Palace put together a short video chronicling Frank's extraordinary playing career.

The only thing wrong with the video was that a couple of the pictures used were in fact of the Dutchman's twin brother, Ronald.

Thankfully, Ronald has become accustomed to the perpetual confusion.

To their credit, Palace were quick to produce a second, more accurate video and have asked Ronald to double-check the pictures.

And Ronald was also made an effort to help people avoid such mistakes in the future.

