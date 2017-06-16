 Why wouldn't you want this customised Ronaldinho fidget spinners? | inside World Soccer

Friday, June 16, 2017

Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has launched a new online company that sells personalised fidget spinners with his signature.

www.ronaldinhospinner.com boasts a wide range of different fidget spinners from models to colours which have all been signed by the 37-year-old himself.

Not only that, the store is also promoting a giveaway for 24k gold fidget spinner with Ronaldinho's name on it.

Fidget spinners are little toys - which were originally developed to relieve stress - that have taken over the world in recent months and have certainly become a phenomenon.

