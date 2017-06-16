Why wouldn't you want this customised Ronaldinho fidget spinners?

Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has launched a new online company that sells personalised fidget spinners with his signature.
www.ronaldinhospinner.com boasts a wide range of different fidget spinners from models to colours which have all been signed by the 37-year-old himself.
Not only that, the store is also promoting a giveaway for 24k gold fidget spinner with Ronaldinho's name on it.
www.ronaldinhospinner.com boasts a wide range of different fidget spinners from models to colours which have all been signed by the 37-year-old himself.
Not only that, the store is also promoting a giveaway for 24k gold fidget spinner with Ronaldinho's name on it.
Fidget spinners are little toys - which were originally developed to relieve stress - that have taken over the world in recent months and have certainly become a phenomenon.
Win 24k Gold Spinner comment/like video. Announce 3 winners 10 days https://t.co/jcHALaQOIy https://t.co/RAgTKvtQZd pic.twitter.com/4rmS1gnG43— Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) June 15, 2017
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!