Dani Alves explains secret behind Pep Guardiola's 'head rub'

Brazilian full-back Dani Alves apparently has the answer on why Pep Guardiola is so often seen rubbing his head.
Alves spent four years with Guardiola at Barcelona, winning the Champions League twice, as well as three La Liga titles before the Spaniard left for Bayern Munich in 2012.
In a recent interview with The Players Tribune, the Juventus man said:
Alves also believes the Manchester City boss has a vision like few others and has superb motivational skills in the dressing room.
The funniest thing was if we came in at halftime and the game wasn't going well. Pep would sit down and rub his forehead.
You know how he rubs his head? You've seen it, right? Like he's massaging his brain, searching for the genius to come to him.
He would do this right in front of us in the dressing room. Then, like magic, it would come to him. Bang! 'I've got it!'
Then he would jump up and start barking out instructions, drawing maths and figures on the board: 'We will do this, this and this, and then this is how we will score.'
So we would go out, and we would do this, this and this. And that's how we would score. It was crazy.
He is a genius. I'll say it again. A genius.Arriving at the Camp Nou as Guardiola was promoted from the B team, Alves will never forget the impact the coach had on his career.
Pep would tell you exactly how everything was going to happen in a match before it even happened.
For example, the game against Real Madrid in 2010, when we won 5–0? Pep told us before the match, 'Today, you're going to play like the football is a ball of fire. It never stays at your feet. Not even a half second. If you do that, there will be no time for them to pressure us. We will win easily.'
The sensation when we left every one of his prematch talks was like we were already up three-nil. We were so empowered, so prepared, that it felt like we were already winning.
Pep was the first coach in my life who showed me how to play without the ball.
And he wouldn't just demand that his players change their game, he would sit us down and show us why we wanted us to change with statistics and video.
