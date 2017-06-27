Disillusioned El Hadji Diouf compares himself to Maradona

El Hadji Diouf's mad ramblings continue as he claims his 2002 World Cup performances equal Diego Maradona's achievements with Argentina.
The 36-year-old made a name for himself after leading Senegal to the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup, beating defending champions France along the way.
And Diouf describes that period as the greatest achievement of his career - putting it on a par with Maradona's heroics for Argentina.
In an interview with the BBC, the former Liverpool forward said:
The fact 1978 World Cup winner Argentina were already "on the world map" before Maradona's team won the competition in 1986, seems to be lost on Diouf.
As does the fact Maradona is one of the greatest players ever, and Diouf remains the only Liverpool No 9 in the club's history to go the entire season without scoring a goal.
We put Senegal on the world map. Before the World Cup nobody knew Senegal, but after the World Cup everybody wanted to know where Senegal was.
What Maradona did for his country is what I did for Senegal. I was one of the biggest men at the 2002 World Cup.
