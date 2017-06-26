Fan discovers Oxford Utd label in his Bristol City away shirt

One fan got an unwelcome surprise after discovering an Oxford United label inside his newly purchased Bristol City away shirt.
Robins fan Matthew Gillett took to Twitter after he spotted a different badge on the label to the one on the front of the shirt.
Bristol Sport chief executive Andrew Billingham told the club's website:
A spokesperson for the kit manufacturer, Vision Outsourcing, added:
Bristol Sport, the body that oversees the business interests of clubs such as City and Bristol Rugby, is now looking into how the error occurred but they believe it is an isolated incident.
@bcfctweets @Scotty_Murray @BCFC_Supporters Any idea why there's an Oxford United badge on the label inside my new #PurpleAndLime shirt? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ceQd3b6kpI— Matthew Gillett (@MTG1897) June 24, 2017
We are investigating the matter and it appears to be an isolated incident. We use a network of factories who produce for other clubs and major brands.
Since the issue was highlighted we have checked all remaining stock and I am pleased to say no further issues have been identified.
I have requested an urgent review of all manufacturing processes from our supplier to ensure this cannot happen again.
We would like to offer our sincerest apology to any supporter affected by the mislabelling of our product.
We take great pride in producing bespoke product for Bristol Sport and its clubs and we are deeply disappointed that we have made this error.
We produce garments for several other professional football clubs. Unfortunately, on this occasion, the wrong label has been added to the new Bristol City away shirt.
Moving forward, we will be implementing a plan to ensure that there is no further mistakes of this nature.
