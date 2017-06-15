Argentine soccer player admits poking opponent with NEEDLE during match

Sport Pacífico defender Federico Allende has caused outrage in Argentina after admitting to pricking opponents with a needle during a Copa Argentina match.
Pacífico, a club in Argentina's fourth tier, pulled off a major upset by beating top division side Estudiantes de La Plata 3-2 on Sunday.
But the good atmosphere soon turned sour after Allende bragged in an interview with Vorterix Radio that he smuggled a needle onto the pitch and jabbed Estudiantes' strikers several times with it.
In response to the news, Pacífico president Hector Moncada has vowed to expel Allende, dismayed at how his antics have distracted from a cup upset.
Moncada told Clarín newspaper:
We knew we had to make the game dirty, and I was poking the Estudiantes forwards with a needle.Colombian striker Juan Otero later confirmed he had been poked with a needle several times and complained to the referee.
We knew these players from the First division don't like it rough, they don't like if we waste time or if we play dirty.
So that was the way to do. Football is like that. Football is for the clever.
The poor guy must have hated me.
Four times he did it. He poked me in the back.
I told the referee but he didn't believe me. I told the linesman as well and he just smiled.
We are devastated. This incident has tarnished the team's good work. I will expel him from the club.
