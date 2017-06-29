Florentino Pérez stopped Zinedine Zidane from signing Paul Pogba last year

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has revealed he scuppered Zinedine Zidane's attempt to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer.
Manchester United paid a world record £89million to bring Pogba back to England after four successful years in Serie A, amid lingering interest from Madrid.
Pérez conceded Madrid coach Zidane was keen on taking his compatriot Pogba to the Bernabéu but was overruled.
He told Spanish radio station esRadio:
Pogba had an indifferent campaign last term, and although he won the EFL Cup and Europa League, he struggled to justify his transfer fee.
Zidane has had contact with the player for several years because he has followed him.
The players have to have a place and, for example, I did not see it last season with Pogba.
We did not sign Pogba because we had a great team, as demonstrated. We did not need Pogba.
