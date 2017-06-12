Goal of the day: Michael Bradley (USA) vs Mexico

Michael Bradley scored a stunning goal as the United States and Mexico played out a 1-1 draw in a World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Azteca.
In a venue that's been a nightmare for the US team over the years, Bradley gave the Americans a dream start on Sunday night.
After just six minutes, Bradley cut off a pass in midfield and found himself in a potential three on one situation.
However, rather continue his run or play in one of his teammates, the US captain went for an outrageous 40-yard chip which got the better of Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
Carlos Vela equalised before half-time as hosts Mexico earned a share of the spoils.
In a venue that's been a nightmare for the US team over the years, Bradley gave the Americans a dream start on Sunday night.
After just six minutes, Bradley cut off a pass in midfield and found himself in a potential three on one situation.
However, rather continue his run or play in one of his teammates, the US captain went for an outrageous 40-yard chip which got the better of Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
Carlos Vela equalised before half-time as hosts Mexico earned a share of the spoils.
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!