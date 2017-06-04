Is Mario Mandžukić's wonderstrike the best goal in Champions League final history?

There have been some great goals in the history of the Champions League final, but the one Mario Mandžukić scored last night may be the best in the history of the modern tournament's final matches.
Saturday's Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid certainly lived up to its billing as one of the greatest games in club football.
And the fans inside the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, and millions watching at home, were treated to one of the truly great Champions League goals from Mandžukić.
A crossfield ball by Leonardo Bonucci was volleyed into the box by Alex Sandro, who sent the ball across towards Gonzalo Higuaín 12 yards out.
The Argentine striker controlled the ball and chested it into the direction of Mandžukić, who took one touch and hit a magnificent overhead kick that looped into the far top corner.
The ball did not touch the ground from the moment the move started until it was in Keylor Navas' net.
It is unlikely to make the bitterness of a second final defeat in three seasons more palatable, but Mandžukić's goal could go on to be regarded as the greatest goal ever scored in the competition.
The Croatian's wonder goal must even have drawn a wry smile from the watching Zinedine Zidane, who has previously been credited with the greatest goal ever scored in a Champions League final.
