Hatem Ben Arfa posts weird 'workout' video on beach

Evoking memories of Owen Hargreaves' YouTube series, Paris Saint-Germain outcast Hatem Ben Arfa has embarked on a social media Internet campaign to attract interest from potential suitors.
Ben Arfa, now 30, has been on the fringes at Parc des Princes since joining the club last summer from Nice - which has led to speculation that he could leave when the transfer window opens.
So, in order to help potential buyers decide whether to take a chance on him, the former Newcastle United and Hull City star uploaded a workout video of himself.
Weirdly, the video doesn't even show off any relatively impressive football skills.
It's literally just him staring into the camera from multiple angles and running from side to side and forward on a beach.
