Jesse Lingard wears No 14 shirt at Man United in homage to Arsenal great

England winger Jesse Lingard has explained the reason behind his decision to wear the number 14 jersey at Manchester United.
Lingard was wearing number 35 when he broke into the United first-team last season, but he switched to 14 at the start of this season.
United have a chequered history with the 14 shirt as some of the club's top cult players have worn the number including the likes of Javier Hernández and Andrei Kanchelskis.
In an interview with the club's official website, though, the 24-year-old admitted that it was actually his love for Arsenal legend Thierry Henry that turned him onto wearing the number 14.
I just think it's a great number to have. Obviously, Thierry Henry had it and he's a great figure in football.
He was a great goalscorer when I was younger. I used to look up to him and watch most of his goals so I think '14' is a good number.
